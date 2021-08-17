Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: HC passes interim restraining order on cutting of trees on panchayat land

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli passed an interim restraining order on Monday on the cutting of trees on panchayat land of Bharthala Randhawa village in Payal tehsil
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:45 AM IST
While issuing notice of motion to the state government; director, rural development and panchayats, deputy commissioner and gram panchayat concerned, the HC Bench restrained them from cutting trees on the gram panchayat land till the next date of hearing. (Representative photo)

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli passed an interim restraining order on Monday on the cutting of trees on panchayat land of Bharthala Randhawa village in Payal tehsil.

The order has been passed in a PIL filed by Jagdish Singh, a resident of the village. The petitioner stated that the gram panchayat had put an auction notice for 150 trees in a local newspaper, which was to be held on July 26. But, it was postponed, and before a fresh auction notice could be given, he filed the instant PIL. It stated that cutting the 150 trees will adversely affect the environment and only 3% of the area in Punjab is under forest cover, whereas the national goal is 35%.

Advocate Sunaina, who was arguing the case on behalf of advocate HC Arora, stated that sarpanches of various gram panchayats, in connivance with the BDPOs, are auctioning off trees on the gram panchayat land.

She further prayed that power to permit cutting of trees not be conferred to an official below the rank of administrator secretary of the department.

While issuing notice of motion to the state government; director, rural development and panchayats, deputy commissioner and gram panchayat concerned, the HC Bench restrained them from cutting trees on the gram panchayat land till the next date of hearing.

