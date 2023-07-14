Ludhiana: Health dept comes out with advisory on vector-borne diseases

Health and family welfare department issues an advisory on Thursday to help the residents tackle vector-borne diseases.

Officials said that the water stagnation due to flood-like situation in parts of the district significantly increases the chance of spread of these diseases.

Civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said that the health department has been providing round-the-clock services in the affected areas. She added that water should be boiled before consumption and advised residents to wash their hands with soap frequently.

Dr Kaur said that food materials soaked in flood water should not be used. In case of fever or diarrhoea, visit the nearest health facility, the advisory said. The civil surgeon said that if more than three cases of infectious diseases are found in the same locality, the nearby health facility should be informed.

The advisory said that bacterial infections are common during floods as there is a higher risk of water contamination and insect bites. It urged the residents to not enter waterlogged areas as snake bites also pose a higher risk.

Dr Kaur directed the officials concerned to spray larvicides in the affected areas.