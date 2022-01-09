Ludhiana | Heavy rain, water logging throw life out of gear

Life in the industrial hub, which has received the highest rainfall for January in at least 50 years, was thrown out of gear after low-lying areas were inundated with rainwater on Saturday.

Waterlogging was seen in almost all parts of the upcoming smart city, leaving motorists and locals a harried lot. Potholed roads and traffic jams added to the commuters’ misery. Some vehicles also developed a snag due to water accumulation.

Ferozepur Road, Pakhowal Road, BRS Nagar Market, Gill Road, Model Town Extension, Shastri Nagar, Hambran Road, Chaura Bazar, Shivaji Nagar, and Dugri fared the worse, while the area outside the municipal corporation’s Zone C office was also in a bad shape.

Slamming the government for making tall claims about development ahead of the polls, the residents demanded a solution to the waterlogging issue which flares up each year after heavy rainfall.

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII- Ludhiana Zone) vice-chairman Ashpreet Sahni said, “The rainfall witnessed on Saturday has exposed the municipal corporation and political parties who claim to have spent crores on developing the city. We were stuck in a five-hour traffic jam due to water accumulation. Many vehicles were stuck in deep potholes, and finished goods could be seen floating in the accumulated sewer water.”

A local, Premjeet Singh of Chandigarh Road, said, “Repeated complaints have been submitted to the authorities, and also to the chief minister’s office, but to no avail. “It is difficult to step out of the house due to water logging. The sewer lines get choked and a foul odour pervades the area,” said Singh.

In BRS Nagar main market, Ferozepur Road, and Shastri Nagar residents were unable to step out of their cars or houses due to water accumulation. The level of buddha nullah also increased, after which authorities moved to the field to keep a check on the situation.

Drainage affected due to power outage at Bhattian STP

Drainage of rainwater at Chaura Bazar, New Shivaji Nagar, Transport Nagar, Hargobind Nagar, and Jalandhar bypass was affected due to a power outage at the Bhattian sewer treatment plant (STP) of the MC on Saturday evening, after power supply lines developed a snag.

As motors and pumps were unable to pump water out of the sewer lines, the drainage process was delayed. Punjab water supply and sewerage board executive engineer GP Singh said the power line had developed a snag in the evening. However, the generator was used to resume operations.

Covering manholes delayed drainage process: Ex-Councillor

Former councillor and mayor Balkar Sandhu’s officer on special duty, Parminder Mehta, slammed the authorities for failing to clear the hot mix poured on the manhole covers in old city areas, which hampered water drainage. “Earlier, shopkeepers would open the manholes to drain the water, but they could not even find the manholes on Saturday as they had been covered by the contractor,” said Mehta.

