Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Heavy rush at cracker markets ahead of Diwali
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Heavy rush at cracker markets ahead of Diwali

Despite the district administration’s appeal to residents to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali, heavy rush was witnessed at the six firecracker markets in Ludhiana on Wednesday
People purchasing crackers on the eve of Diwali from the market near Grain Market on Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:33 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Despite the district administration’s appeal to residents to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali, heavy rush was witnessed at the six firecracker markets in the city on Wednesday.

Bunty, a firecracker trader in Model Town Extension, said that the response is good this year, but comparatively less than previous years as residents are going through a financial crisis. Prices of cracker have also increased due to shortage of supply and many companies have started manufacturing green crackers.

Despite a ban imposed by the state government, a variety of traditional crackers were available at the markets in the absence of enforcement by police and administration.

Temporary cracker markets have been established at six locations in the city including the grain market near Jalandhar Bypass, Model Town Extension, Dugri Phase 2 near Dugri police station, GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road, Chaara Mandi on Hambran Road and the ground near Lodhi Club.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP