Ludhiana: Heavy rush at cracker markets ahead of Diwali

Despite the district administration’s appeal to residents to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali, heavy rush was witnessed at the six firecracker markets in the city on Wednesday.

Bunty, a firecracker trader in Model Town Extension, said that the response is good this year, but comparatively less than previous years as residents are going through a financial crisis. Prices of cracker have also increased due to shortage of supply and many companies have started manufacturing green crackers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite a ban imposed by the state government, a variety of traditional crackers were available at the markets in the absence of enforcement by police and administration.

Temporary cracker markets have been established at six locations in the city including the grain market near Jalandhar Bypass, Model Town Extension, Dugri Phase 2 near Dugri police station, GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road, Chaara Mandi on Hambran Road and the ground near Lodhi Club.