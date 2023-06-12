Ludhiana heist: Robbers decamped with 8.49 cr, fled towards Ferozepur in two cars, sayp olice

Ludhiana: A day after armed robbery at CMS - Connecting Commerce, a cash management service company, at Aman Park in New Rajguru Nagar of Ludhiana, the police found that the accused took away ₹8.49 crore.

Company officials confirmed the amount to the police after checking the record. Earlier, the police suspected that the robbers decamped with ₹7 crore after holding five employees, including two security guards, of the company captive. The police suspect that the robbers fled towards Ferozepur in two cars, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The two cars broke barriers at a toll plaza on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Chaukimann at 3.32am on Saturday. The cars were captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza. The police are trying to trace the registration numbers of the cars.

The police investigation found that the robbers were not carrying any gun and executed the loot using sharp-edged weapons.

The police have not ruled out involvement of some insider in the crime as company employees are changing their statements frequently.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said two cars were captured in CCTV cameras escaping after breaking the toll barrier. The cars were not spotted near the company office and at Pandori village where the robbers abandoned the company’s cash van.

Sidhu said 10 teams have been formed to nab the accused. The police have also asked the company to provide details of the staff and former employees and check their call details and location.

The police found that despite the employees of the company having declared the office unsafe for keeping cash, the security system of the office was not up to date. The office has 50 CCTV cameras connected to five digital video recorders, but the company has no cloud storage recordings. The sensor system was also not up to date, said the police.

