Ludhiana | Hero DMC Heart Institute organises “Aarogya Nareetva” to spread awareness on women’s health issues
Commemorating the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, the department of cardiology, Hero DMC Heart Institute (HDHI), organised an event “Aarogya Nareetva” on Saturday to spread awareness regarding women’s health issues.
The oration for the event was delivered by the head of department of cardiology, NIZAM’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad,-cum-president of WINCARS, Dr Jyotsana Maddury.
Deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik and municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal were honoured as chief guest and guest of honour on the occasion.
Dr Maddury said heart failure in women is increasing alarmingly, especially after Covid-19 pandemic. “One out of three women suffer from heart disease. Women who are post-menopausal, suffer from hypertension, valvular heart disease, obesity tend to be more vulnerable to heart failure,” she added.
The DC said even educated women tend to delay getting their regular check-ups, they should mark a day in their calendar for their routine check-up. “ We need to educate all members of our family about the health issues that ail women,” the DC aded.
During the event, a newsletter “Aarogya Nareetva” was also released. A poster making competition “Kalaveethi” was also organised. Dean, academics, Sandeep Kaushal felicitated the winners with prizes.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics