Ludhiana: Heroin, opium seized, three arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 05, 2025 08:50 AM IST

Additional deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar says the police have been investigating the properties acquired by the drug peddlers using illicit drug money

The police have arrested three persons and seized 2.60 kg of opium and 105 gm of heroin in separate cases. The CIA staff of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a man carrying 45-gm heroin. The accused, Pankaj Kumar, was apprehended near the local bus stand and 45-gm heroin was seized from his possession.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of CIA staff 1, says accused Pankaj has eight criminal cases against him, including three under the NDPS Act and one for murder. (HT Photo for representation)
In another case, the CIA staff 2 arrested Akash Kumar, a resident of Fauji Colony, Sherpur, with 60-gm heroin. He was nabbed near Moti Nagar.

In the third case, the CIA staff 2 arrested Umarpal alias Gautam, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, with 2.60-kg opium. The accused was intercepted near EWS Colony, Tajpur Road, while riding a scooter. Upon frisking, the contraband was found in his possession.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of CIA staff 1, revealed that Pankaj has eight criminal cases against him, including three under the NDPS Act and one for murder. Meanwhile, Umarpal is already facing five cases of drug peddling.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar stated that the police were investigating the properties and assets acquired by these drug peddlers using illicit drug money. Authorities are planning to attach these assets and are also probing the forward and backward linkages of the drug supply chain, the official added.

