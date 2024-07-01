 Ludhiana: High drama as woman, son climb atop water tank over property dispute - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: High drama as woman, son climb atop water tank over property dispute

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 02, 2024 05:22 AM IST

As per information, police had received an alert almost two hours after the duo climbed atop the tank, while subsequent negotiation with the mother-son duo took the authorities another half an hour.

High drama was witnessed near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana on Monday as a 50-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son climbed atop an overhead water tank, allegedly over a property dispute.

Crowd gathered near the spot where the woman and son climbed atop an overhead tank in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Crowd gathered near the spot where the woman and son climbed atop an overhead tank in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

They were later brought down to safety with the help of a fire department team.

As per information, police had received an alert almost two hours after the duo climbed atop the tank, while subsequent negotiation with the mother-son duo took the authorities another half an hour.

Inspector Harshpal Singh, SHO of Division Number 4 police station, said the duo was upset due to a family property dispute. They are currently receiving medical aid and will be counselled further, the SHO added.

Residents mentioned that the woman’s husband had passed away a few days ago, which exacerbated the family dispute over property. This ongoing conflict is believed to have driven the woman and her son to take such a step.

