Ludhiana: High drama as woman, son climb atop water tank over property dispute

As per information, police had received an alert almost two hours after the duo climbed atop the tank, while subsequent negotiation with the mother-son duo took the authorities another half an hour.
High drama was witnessed near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana on Monday as a 50-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son climbed atop an overhead water tank, allegedly over a property dispute.
They were later brought down to safety with the help of a fire department team.
Inspector Harshpal Singh, SHO of Division Number 4 police station, said the duo was upset due to a family property dispute. They are currently receiving medical aid and will be counselled further, the SHO added.
Residents mentioned that the woman’s husband had passed away a few days ago, which exacerbated the family dispute over property. This ongoing conflict is believed to have driven the woman and her son to take such a step.