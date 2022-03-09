Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | High on drugs, man brutally assaults uncle
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | High on drugs, man brutally assaults uncle

A 56-year-old man suffered multiple fractures after he was assaulted by his nephew with a wooden log over a family dispute
The victim said on March 5, he was on his way home from Kamla Nagar after collecting rent from his tenants, when his nephew intercepted him, and started quarrelling with him over an old family dispute. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 56-year-old man suffered multiple fractures after he was assaulted by his nephew with a wooden log over a family dispute on Tuesday.

The accused, Mahinder Partap Singh of Jammu Colony, was reportedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. His uncle, Kuldeep Singh, also of Jammu Colony, was admitted to a private hospital after he suffered fractures in his left arm and right leg.

The victim said on March 5, he was on his way home from Kamla Nagar after collecting rent from his tenants, when his nephew intercepted him, and started quarrelling with him over an old family dispute. Subsequently, the accused started thrashing him with a wooden log and also snatched 7,000 and his mobile phone. Passersby informed his family, who rushed him to the hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379B (snatching) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP