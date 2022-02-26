Ludhiana | Highlighting ‘flaws’ in Pakhowal Road RUB Project , engineers’ body seeks third-party audit

: Highlighting alleged flaws in the structure and poor workmanship at the under-construction railway under bridge (RUB) at Pakhowal road-railway crossing, the Council of Engineers has urged the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to get a third-party technical audit of the project done.

Visiting the site on Saturday, the members of the engineer’s body said there are major structural faults, including displacement of pillars, wherein the upper portion of a few pillars is not in line with its foundation. “The expansion joints, which should have been established in a straight line, have been positioned in a zig-zag manner. The columns have deflected towards the outer side too,” the members said.

They said the projects are being taken up under the Smart City Mission, but are marred by sub-standard material and poor workmanship.

Council members Iqbal Singh and Mohit Jain said the workmanship of the project is very poor and as per Indian Standards (IS) codes, such walls and RCC columns should have been dismantled and reconstructed at the very first stage.

Gagnish Singh Khurana and Hardeep Tung pointed out the poor quality of material used in MS structure work as the steel used in work is already rusty and bolts are either not properly aligned or are missing.

The members also raised questions about the need of trail run that was held at the incomplete bridge on January 1.

They also said the MC has replaced the interlocking tiles installed at table top pedestrian crossings, but the tiles do not have the strength to bear the pressure of vehicles.

President of engineers’ body Kapil Arora said despite missing several deadlines, there are numnerous flaws in the project, including major structural faults. But the MC officials have been ignoring the same , which not only puts the lives in danger but also results in wastage of public money. Sub-standard work has been done at both the projects - Pakhowal road ROB/RUB project and Malhar road project.

“We urge the MoHUA to get a third-party technical audit of the works done through IIT-Roorkee or any other IIT in the country. Strict action should be taken against the contractor and the concerned officials. Corrective steps should also be taken at the site,” said Arora.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said the department is keeping a check on the quality; “I have already written to the state government to conduct a third-party audit of the projects being taken up under Smart City Mission. I will direct the officials to look into the points being highlighted by the engineers’ body and if anomalies are found, corrective steps will be taken,” said Sabharwal.