Ludhiana | Highway robbers’ gang busted with arrest of three

With the arrest of three accused, police busted a gang of robbers allegedly involved in a May 1 highway carjacking incident involving a taxi driver on National Highway 44 near Ladhowal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have also impounded stolen Hyundai i-10 grand and Alto cars, a motorcycle and recovered a sharp-edged weapon, a pistol and two mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

The accused, Ravidas, 23, Gurdeep Singh, 30, and Mandeep Singh, 24, all hail from Moga district.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-3) Ashwani Gotyal said the trio on May 1 approached the victim, Manjit Singh of Fazilka, who runs a taxi from Landran, posing as customers looking to hire a taxi to Ludhiana.

Upon reaching Ludhiana, the accused asked the taxi driver to take them to an amusement park near Ladhowal. On reaching there, the accused threatened the victim with a sharp-edged weapon before stealing ₹2,000 and the car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the unidentified accused at Ladhowal police station at the time.

During the investigation, the police traced the accused and recovered the stolen vehicle from their possession. The accused are being questioned to uncover their involvement in similar highway robberies reported in the past.