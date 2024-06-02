Ludhiana: Hockey suffers amid govt ‘fouls’

The sport of hockey is facing tough times in the city, as the colleges who used to shine in boys hockey are reportedly left with no players. Former players and coaches have mentioned the lack of government efforts in promoting the game at the school level, which majorly contributed to vanishing of the sport. The district has four hockey teams, including GHG Khalsa College, Government College for Girls, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Government College in Machhiwara and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). (HT File)

According to the information, there is only one hockey coach recruited by the sports department in the district with just four hockey teams, including GHG Khalsa College, Government College for Girls, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Government College in Machhiwara and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy, Jarkhar, director Jagroop Jarkhar said that the teams of SCD Government College and Arya College used to be the best in the district, but the neglect faced by hockey has led to the lost status of the sport. “Public schools do not promote hockey, they only want their students to play basketball and cricket as hockey needs proper infrastructure and a lot more efforts.” The lack of government support has even forced some players to move abroad, Jarkhar added.

SCD College sports teacher Kulwant Singh said that without sufficient coaches, the sport cannot get back on track. “The sports department has provided our college with a volleyball coach. We had an efficient team nearly 8 years ago but now turfs are mandatory for playing hockey and we do not have one. Without proper infrastructure and a dedicated coach, one cannot expect the sport to revive,” Kulwant added.

Arya College physical education teacher Sunder Singh said that the schools have large playgrounds with no dedicated coaches. “Schools play a huge role in developing interest in the sport from young age. Same is the case with colleges with under maintained grounds,” the teacher added.

PAU hockey coach Gurtej Singh said that the varsity has men’s team only. Senior hockey coach Arunjit Kaur said that the team of Government College for Girls has been formed this year.

However, district sports officer Rupinder Singh said that at present there are three hockey coaches in the district but refused to give any further details at the moment.