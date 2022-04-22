Ludhiana hospital served show-cause notice for overpriced Covid jab

A showcause notice was served to a private hospital for overcharging patients for coronavirus jabs.

The matter came to light after a Twitter user said they had been overcharged for the coronavirus vaccine at the hospital, and also tagged deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik.

The Ludhiana resident had tweeted that the private hospital, Shree Raghunath Hospital, Ferozepur Road, had been charging ₹780 for a Covishield dose and ₹1,200 for Covaxin. The DC said that the government had fixed the rate for both Covishield and Covaxin at ₹225 per dose and ₹150 as service charge.

Malik said that after receiving the complaint, the district immunisation officer, was sent to the hospital for an inquiry, after which the notice was issued. “We have received directions from the deputy commissioner and hospital officials have been asked to submit an explanation in writing,” said district immunisation officer Manisha Khanna.

Meanwhile, Dr Vivek Kumar, who was attending the emergency ward at the hospital, said, “Currently, no one is available for comments. Kindly visit tomorrow.”

