Ludhiana: Hotel owner booked for ‘harbouring’ aides of Europe-based gangster

A hotel owner on Pakhowal Road has been booked for allegedly harbouring four alleged aides of a Europe-based gangster who were arrested on Monday for their suspected involvement in an extortion racket and for possessing heroin and an illegal firearm.

An illegal firearm and 300 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession, police said. (HT File)

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The accused, identified as Mohit Negi, allegedly allowed the suspects to stay at his hotel without obtaining their identity documents and helped them evade police scrutiny, investigators said.

The development comes a day after the special branch

of the Ludhiana commissionerate police arrested Abhijeet Singh, alias Mand, 26, of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Maniya Sahni, 20, of Jawahar Nagar Camp, Ankush Yadav, 25, of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, and Sukhman Singh, alias Mithu, 20, of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar.

Police had claimed that the quartet were involved in making extortion calls and smuggling drugs and weapons from border areas.

An illegal firearm and 300 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession, police said.

Investigators said the four accused are associated with habitual offender Namit Sharma, who is believed to be operating from Europe.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed that they used to take shelter at Negi’s hotel after carrying out criminal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed that they used to take shelter at Negi’s hotel after carrying out criminal activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Head constable Gurdeep Singh, the investigating officer, said Negi allegedly provided accommodation to the suspects without verifying their identity proofs.

Based on the findings, police have registered a case against Negi at Sadar police station under Sections 223, 249 and 253 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly harbouring offenders and helping them evade legal action. A probe is on in the case, they added.