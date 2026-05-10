Nearly 70 days into a special 90-day HPV vaccination campaign aimed at preventing cervical cancer, Ludhiana has vaccinated only 340 girls against a target of nearly 40,000 eligible beneficiaries, raising concern over the slow pace of coverage.

Cervical cancer remains among the leading cancers affecting women in India, with medical experts stressing that timely HPV vaccination can substantially reduce future disease risk. (HT File)

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The campaign, launched by the health department on February 28, targets girls who have completed 14 years of age and entered their 15th year, an age group considered suitable for timely protection against cervical cancer.

According to health officials, the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is administered as a single dose and offers nearly 82% protection against cervical cancer. The vaccine being used in the campaign is quadrivalent in nature and protects against multiple HPV strains linked to the disease.

District immunisation officer Dr Harpreet Singh said the vaccine is currently available at 10 community health centres, four sub-divisional hospitals, one district hospital and one urban health centre across the district. “The department is also planning to begin vaccination services at Aam Aadmi Clinics to improve accessibility and increase coverage,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is a special 90-day intensive campaign, after which the vaccine will become part of routine immunisation. We are targeting a specific age group because this is considered the most suitable age for effective protection against cervical cancer,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a special 90-day intensive campaign, after which the vaccine will become part of routine immunisation. We are targeting a specific age group because this is considered the most suitable age for effective protection against cervical cancer,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Health officials had earlier estimated that nearly 40,000 eligible girls in the district would be covered during the campaign period. However, only a fraction of the target population has been vaccinated so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health officials had earlier estimated that nearly 40,000 eligible girls in the district would be covered during the campaign period. However, only a fraction of the target population has been vaccinated so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Health officials attributed the slow progress partly to lack of awareness and hesitation among parents regarding the vaccine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health officials attributed the slow progress partly to lack of awareness and hesitation among parents regarding the vaccine. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Harpreet Singh said schools, particularly government institutions, need to play a more active role in spreading awareness and motivating parents to get eligible girls vaccinated. “Educational institutions can contribute significantly by creating awareness regarding cervical cancer prevention and the importance of HPV vaccination,” he said, adding that awareness campaigns are being conducted regularly to address misconceptions regarding the vaccine and encourage greater participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Harpreet Singh said schools, particularly government institutions, need to play a more active role in spreading awareness and motivating parents to get eligible girls vaccinated. “Educational institutions can contribute significantly by creating awareness regarding cervical cancer prevention and the importance of HPV vaccination,” he said, adding that awareness campaigns are being conducted regularly to address misconceptions regarding the vaccine and encourage greater participation. {{/usCountry}}

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Cervical cancer remains among the leading cancers affecting women in India, with medical experts stressing that timely HPV vaccination can substantially reduce future disease risk.

The health department said efforts were underway to accelerate the vaccination drive before the conclusion of the special campaign period.

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