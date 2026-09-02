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Ludhiana: Husband assaulted over matrimonial dispute, woman among 4 booked

The case was registered at Division No. 8 police station on the complaint of Sunil Dutt, a resident of Kundalpuri, Civil Lines

Published on: Sep 2, 2026, 22:19:39 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A family dispute turned violent when a woman, along with her brother and relatives, allegedly barged into a house and assaulted her husband on the intervening night of August 26 and 27. The victim alleged that one of the accused brandished a pistol-like weapon before fleeing with cash, jewellery and clothes, police said.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar is conducting the investigation. (HT File)
Assistant sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar is conducting the investigation. (HT File)

The case was registered at Division No. 8 police station on the complaint of Sunil Dutt, a resident of Kundalpuri, Civil Lines. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, his wife Anjali, Gagandeep’s mother Neha Sharma and Garima Sharma.

According to the complainant, his son Tarun Dutt married Garima Sharma on November 12, 2025. The complainant alleged that the couple had been involved in frequent domestic disputes and quarrels since their marriage.

The complainant told police that during the intervening night of August 26 and 27, the accused allegedly entered the house and assaulted Tarun. Gagandeep Singh allegedly brandished a pistol-like weapon during the incident. The accused allegedly took away gold jewellery, around 22,000 in cash and clothes before escaping in their Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar is conducting the investigation. Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

 
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