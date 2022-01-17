Ludhiana | Husband booked for abetment after woman ends life

Allegedly harassed by her husband, his friend and a factory owner, a 20-year-old woman ended her life by jumping into the canal on Sunday.

On the statement of the victim’s mother, the Doraha police have booked the accused for abetment to suicide.

The woman had married the accused a year ago against her parents’ wishes.

The complainant, who is resident of Paddi village of Dehlon, said her daughter worked at a factory in Bhagwanpura village of Dehlon, where she had met the accused, who had befriended and later married her. Alleging that her daughter was depressed, she told the police that her son-in-law, his friend Suman, and factory owner, Sonu, were defaming her daughter by saying she was having an extra-marital affair.

The complainant said, “On January 3, my daughter jumped into the canal near Ajnod. Her body was fished out of the Sidhwan Canal on January 12, and was kept in the civil hospital for identification. On January 15, I identified the body and lodged an FIR.”

ASI Satpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

