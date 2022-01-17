Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Husband booked for abetment after woman ends life
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Husband booked for abetment after woman ends life

The police booked husband, his friend and a factory owner of a woman, who jumped into the canal near Ajnod, for abetment; all three were allegedly defaming the woman by saying she was having an extra-marital affair.
An FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the husband and others in Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
An FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the husband and others in Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Allegedly harassed by her husband, his friend and a factory owner, a 20-year-old woman ended her life by jumping into the canal on Sunday.

On the statement of the victim’s mother, the Doraha police have booked the accused for abetment to suicide.

The woman had married the accused a year ago against her parents’ wishes.

The complainant, who is resident of Paddi village of Dehlon, said her daughter worked at a factory in Bhagwanpura village of Dehlon, where she had met the accused, who had befriended and later married her. Alleging that her daughter was depressed, she told the police that her son-in-law, his friend Suman, and factory owner, Sonu, were defaming her daughter by saying she was having an extra-marital affair.

The complainant said, “On January 3, my daughter jumped into the canal near Ajnod. Her body was fished out of the Sidhwan Canal on January 12, and was kept in the civil hospital for identification. On January 15, I identified the body and lodged an FIR.”

ASI Satpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out