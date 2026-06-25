Ludhiana: ICAR scientist alleges sexual harassment, colleague booked

A senior scientist at ICAR-CIPHET, Ludhiana, has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking his fellow senior scientist and threatening to circulate morphed images without her consent, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been associated with the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Post Harvest Engineering & Technology (ICAR-CIPHET).

The accused has been associated with the All India Coordinated Research Project of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Post Harvest Engineering & Technology (ICAR-CIPHET). (HT File)

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The victim, who is also working as a senior scientist in the Food Grains and Oilseeds Processing Division at ICAR-CIPHET, stated in her June 9 complaint that the accused was earlier posted in Ludhiana and was known to her only in a professional capacity, with no personal relationship or interaction beyond official limits. However, after his recent re-posting to Ludhiana, his conduct and behaviour towards her became inappropriate, unwelcome and objectionable, due to which she avoided any interaction with him and maintained distance, her complaint mentioned.

The complainant alleged that the accused started sending her unsolicited messages on WhatsApp. These messages contained abusive, insulting, defamatory and threatening content. According to her, he also threatened her that he had many altered and morphed photographs with him which could be used to destroy her married life and professional career.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant further added that the language used by the accused was highly objectionable, vulgar and derogatory, thereby outraging her modesty and dignity. “He shared her personal photographs, chats and information without her consent with other people, including vendors associated with the department,” the complaint read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant further added that the language used by the accused was highly objectionable, vulgar and derogatory, thereby outraging her modesty and dignity. “He shared her personal photographs, chats and information without her consent with other people, including vendors associated with the department,” the complaint read. {{/usCountry}}

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She alleged that the accused repeatedly threatened her with dire consequences if she did not comply with his intentions. She further stated that proceedings pertaining to the same matter are also pending before the internal complaints committee, constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 at ICAR-CIPHET, Ludhiana.

After investigating the matter, the PAU police registered an FIR under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture, sound, or object intended to insult the modesty of a woman or intrude upon her privacy), 336 (3) (forgery committed with the intent to cheat), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 356 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused.

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