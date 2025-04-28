Ludhiana: Illegal hoardings mar West constituency ahead of bypoll

As the bypoll for the Ludhiana West constituency draws near, the city has been flooded with unauthorised hoardings and banners by various political parties, raising serious concerns over blatant violations of norms and lack of enforcement by the civic authority. Locals complain that these hoardings not only deface the city but have also covered critical sign boards, leading to confusion among commuters. (Manish/HT)

Locals complain that these hoardings not only deface the city but have also covered critical sign boards, leading to confusion among commuters. “Important traffic signs are hidden under layers of posters and banners. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to navigate, especially for outsiders,” said Namit, a resident of BRS Nagar.

An official of the municipal corporation (MC), on condition of anonymity, admitted that despite clear provisions under the law, no action has been taken due to political pressure. “We have been told to turn a blind eye until elections are over,” the official revealed.

The worst-affected areas include Pakhowal Road, BRS Nagar, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Haibowal, Civil Lines, Dugri, Ghumar Mandi, and Chandan Nagar. Even the pillars of the elevated road along Ferozepur Road are plastered with illegal banners, leaving residents fuming over the deteriorating civic sense ahead of the elections.

According to the Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Policy, 2018, no person is allowed to erect or display a hoarding, banner, poster, or billboard without prior permission from the civic body. Yet, the rules seem to be openly flouted, with political parties treating public spaces, residential colonies, and marketplaces as their private advertising boards.

Earlier, the MC had claimed that teams had been deployed across the city to monitor and remove unauthorised hoardings. However, the ground reality paints a grim picture, with little to no action seen on the streets.

Residents are demanding urgent action. “Rules should apply equally to everyone. If a common man puts up a banner without permission, heavy fines are imposed. But political leaders are allowed to break rules with impunity,” said Jashanpreet, a shopkeeper near Dugri.

The locals have urged the district administration and MC to issue challans and register FIRs against the political leaders who are dotting the city with illegal hoardings.