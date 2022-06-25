Ludhiana: Illegal weapon, bullets recovered from arrested drug peddler’s house

Two days after a 31-year-old man was arrested with 2.05 kg heroin, police recovered an illegal weapon and six bullets from his house.

The Special Task Force (STF) had also recovered 14 vehicles, including eight cars, and ₹8 lakh from the possession of the accused identified as Akash Chopra, a resident of Gurmel Park, Tibba Road.

Police said that Akash had hidden the weapon and bullets in a flowerpot on the roof of his house. The STF also found that his wife, Alisha Chopra alias Pooja Chopra, used to help him in drug peddling. She has been nominated in the drugs case which has been lodged at STF police station in Mohali.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF Ludhiana, said that the accused will be in their custody till June 27. The STF are trying to trace the weapon supplier.

Akash’s two brothers are also facing trial in various criminal cases and are lodged in jail, police said.

Police said that Akash used to assist his father at their tea stall on the new court complex. Due to his involvement in illegal activities, his parents had disowned him.

Police said that with the money he made through illegal activities, the accused had bought property and luxury cars. He had installed tinted window panes and hooters on his cars and pasted VIP tags on the vehicles so that the he wouldn’t be stopped for checking.