Ludhiana: Illegal weapon, bullets recovered from arrested drug peddler’s house
Two days after a 31-year-old man was arrested with 2.05 kg heroin, police recovered an illegal weapon and six bullets from his house.
The Special Task Force (STF) had also recovered 14 vehicles, including eight cars, and ₹8 lakh from the possession of the accused identified as Akash Chopra, a resident of Gurmel Park, Tibba Road.
Police said that Akash had hidden the weapon and bullets in a flowerpot on the roof of his house. The STF also found that his wife, Alisha Chopra alias Pooja Chopra, used to help him in drug peddling. She has been nominated in the drugs case which has been lodged at STF police station in Mohali.
Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF Ludhiana, said that the accused will be in their custody till June 27. The STF are trying to trace the weapon supplier.
Akash’s two brothers are also facing trial in various criminal cases and are lodged in jail, police said.
Police said that Akash used to assist his father at their tea stall on the new court complex. Due to his involvement in illegal activities, his parents had disowned him.
Police said that with the money he made through illegal activities, the accused had bought property and luxury cars. He had installed tinted window panes and hooters on his cars and pasted VIP tags on the vehicles so that the he wouldn’t be stopped for checking.
Ludhiana: Industry up in arms over government’s decision to ban single-use plastic from July 1
Plastic manufacturers and traders in the city have objected to the government's decision to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. Ruing financial losses incurred by the industry in the past, Punjab Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association president Gurdeep Singh Batra said that if the state government intends to follow the Union government's directions, it should also allow plastic carry bags with width of 75 micron or more.
Pune city reports second-most rain-deficient June in last 10 years
With 25 days of June almost over, Pune city reported its second-most rainfall-deficient month in the last decade. The city has reported just 33.7 mm rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a rainfall deficiency of 89.6 mm. According to the met department, Pune district is showing a rainfall deficit of 73 per cent between June 1 and June 25. The least June rainfall of the decade was 13.8 mm in 2014.
U.P.: Lakhimpur Kheri basic teachers to get GPF statements first time in decades!
For the first time in their decades' long service, Lakhimpur Kheri's basic school teachers, who are covered under the General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules, 1985, would receive their annual statement of GPF accounts by June next year. A teacher Rama Shankar Katiyar who retired on March 31, 2017 and was paid ₹14, 02, 215 as GPF disagreed with the final payment and urged for recalculation but his appeal was ignored. Another teacher Ram Chandra retired on March 31, 2018 and got his GPF payment.
Rihand dam to be maintained under new safety guidelines, strengthened
India's most voluminous Rihand dam that cools a number of coal-fired power plants in the Sonbhadra region of Uttar Pradesh will now be maintained as per the Centre's new safety guidelines under the World Bank-funded Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP Phase II). The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here on Friday.
Departments in Uttar Pradesh secretariat vie for cleanliness honours
The state government has put its 93 departments and their 463 sections in competition with one another in maintaining cleanliness under the 'clean secretariat campaign' launched recently in the Uttar Pradesh secretariat. The state government has now worked out a comprehensive strategy to involve all the departments in running the campaign. A large number of discarded items were found in most of the departments, posing a challenge to the cleanliness campaign.
