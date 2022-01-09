Ludhiana Improvement Trust puts off draw of lots for Atal Apartment Scheme

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has deferred the draw of lots for allotment of flats under the Atal Apartments Scheme owing to imposition of model code of conduct by election commission of India (ECI) ahead of the assembly elections.

Trust had earlier announced to conduct draw of lots for 576 flats on January 10 at Nehru Sidhant Kendra on Pakhowal road.

1,018 applications received

As many as 576 flats including 336 HIG and 240 MIG flats have to be constructed in 8.8 acres of land in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar. Around 1,018 applications have been received under the scheme, which has been relaunched for the third time in the last one decade.

While 854 applications have been received for HIG flats, 164 residents have applied for MIG flats. The applicants have submitted ₹2.4 lakh and ₹1.87 lakhs as earnest money for HIG and MIG flats, respectively, which will be returned to unsuccessful applicants.

The officials said as the applicants for MIG flats are less than the number of flats to be constructed under the project, the names of unsuccessful applicants of HIG flats will be added to the lot of MIG flats, to give them a chance and complete the process.

Tenders for construction soon

LIT chairperson Raman Balasubramaniam said, “The decision to adjourn the draw of lots has been taken due to imposition of model code of conduct. The trust has now written to principal secretary of the local bodies department to seek permission from the election commission for conducting the draw and the next date will be announced as per the response from the commission. The department is also in process to float the tenders for initiating construction works at the site.”

Scheme broached third time

The scheme was initially launched in 2011 when the then local bodies minister Tikshan Sood laid the foundation stone for the project wherein construction of 450 flats was proposed. The LIT organised a draw of lots for allotment of flats with a delay of around five years in 2016 and even allotted 110 flats to residents but the scheme was dropped in 2017 and the allottees were a harried lot. The scheme was again mooted in 2018 but dropped again. In the third attempt, chief minister Charanjit Channi again laid the foundation for the project on December 16, 2021.