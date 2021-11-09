Ludhiana: Indo-Canadian bus staff thrash Punbus driver for overtaking

Staff of the Indo-Canadian bus service allegedly thrashed a Punbus driver for overtaking their vehicle on the national highway near Ladhowal on Sunday. The accused also tore off his clothes.

Salem Tabri police have registered an FIR against four unidentified persons and launched a manhunt.

The victim, Mukhtiar Singh of Tara Singh village of Patti, Amritsar, said buses of the Indo-Canadian bus service and Rajdhani bus service were plying ahead of his bus. He tried to overtake the buses near Ladhowal. Instead of giving him way, the staff of the Indo-Canadian bus started accusing him of reckless driving. They then got off their bus and thrashed him, and in the process, tore off his clothes.

He immediately sounded the police, but the accused managed to escape.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Janak Raj, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 353 (assaulting public servant), 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

