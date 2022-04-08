Ludhiana industrialist attacked with rods; SUV damaged

A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the SUV of an industrialist with the intention of abducting him near the national highway on April 5, Sahnewal police said on Thursday. The driver of the industrialist, Sandeep Jain, 33, however, sped up and foiled the kidnapping bid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandeep of Aggar Nagar, who is the director of Sharu Special Alloys, told the police that on Tuesday evening, at least seven assailants attacked him with iron rods and sticks, and vandalised his Ford Endeavour. He claimed that the accused wanted to kidnap him.

Sahnewal SHO Sahib Singh said that they were scanning the footage of CCTV cameras to identify the culprits.

The FIR in the case has been registered under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 511 (attempt to commit offences), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC against the unidentified accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}