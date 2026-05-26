Ludhiana: Industrialists allege harassment by pollution board, threaten statewide stir

Industrialists in Ludhiana on Monday warned of a Punjab-wide bandh if the Punjab Pollution Control Board does not address their objections over recent show-cause notices, alleged harassment of industrial units and disconnection of electricity supply for pollution norm violations before June 5.

Industrialists protest outside the Punjab Pollution Control Board office in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The warning came after police stopped members of the Consortium of Industry and Trade — comprising 14 major industrial and trade associations of Ludhiana — from holding a protest outside the PPCB office at Focal Point. Heavy police deployment, including water cannons and anti-riot vehicles, was made at the site and industrialists were not allowed to proceed with the demonstration.

Following the police intervention, representatives of the industry held a meeting with senior district administration officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja and Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar, during which they submitted a charter of demands.

Industrialists demanded the immediate transfer of PPCB Chief Environmental Engineer RK Ratra from Ludhiana and sought the appointment of what they described as an “industry-friendly” officer.

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{{^usCountry}} The industry also demanded withdrawal of recent show-cause notices issued to {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The industry also demanded withdrawal of recent show-cause notices issued to {{/usCountry}}

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industrial units, alleging that the notices were arbitrary and unjustified.

Another major issue raised by the industrial associations was the alleged disconnection of electricity supply to industrial units for non-compliance with pollution norms. Representatives stated that units should be given sufficient opportunity and reasonable time to implement corrective measures instead of facing immediate punitive action.

Industrial bodies further sought a direct meeting with the chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board to place their grievances before him personally.

The associations also demanded that consent fees and related charges should be calculated on the depreciated value of plant and machinery rather than on undepreciated assets and fixed assets such as furniture, fixtures and vehicles.

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Representatives of the industry said they had intended to hold a peaceful democratic protest but were prevented from doing so by the police.

Industrialists stated that if their concerns were not resolved before June 5, industrial associations across Punjab would be compelled to call for a “Punjab Bandh” against the alleged harassment by the Pollution Department.

The participating associations maintained that industry remained committed to environmental compliance and sustainable manufacturing practices, but alleged that coercive action and unnecessary harassment were adversely impacting industrial operations.

Chief environmental engineer RK Ratra said he was open to discussions with industrial representatives and willing to address their concerns.

“We are ready for talks. Industry representatives can meet us and place their issues before us. We will discuss the matter and try to find a solution to the problems being faced by them,” he said.

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