Ludhiana: Industrialists continue protest against soaring prices of raw material

Industrialists on Friday continued their protest against the central government over rising prices of industrial raw material for the fourth day in a row outside the UCPMA office on Gill Road.

Representatives of industrial associations like UCPMA, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), Bahadurke Road Textile and Knitwear Association and Bicycle Research And Development Organisation (BRADO) participated in the hour long protest.

They raised slogans against the Centre and demanded the formation of a regulatory body at the national level to control the prices.

“We are definitely going to vote for the political party who will solve our issue, which concerns the entire industrial sector in Ludhiana. The district is an industrial hub and generates huge employment opportunities for the youth and thus the government should pay heed to us,” said Manjinder Sachdeva, general secretary of UCPMA.

He added that due to inflation, many people are losing their jobs. “With prices of the raw material increasing, we have to increase our cost too, which largely affects our business. At times, when we close the deal quoting a certain rate, we incur losses as the central government increases the price of steel, nickel, paint, fuel and other raw material” stated Sachdeva.

