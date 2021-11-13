Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana industrialists’ protest against inflation goes green

Ludhiana industrialists, who hit the streets for the eleventh day, said they will form a human chain on Saturday to draw the Union governments’ attention to inflation; in a green protest they distributed table plants
The Ludhiana industrialists have been holding a series of symbolic protests against inflation. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

City industrialists’ ongoing agitation against inflation took a green turn on Friday as they distributed table-top plants to commuters outside the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association’s (UCPMA) office on Gill Road with an inscription demanding the formation of a regulatory commission to check the soaring prices of raw material.

Representatives of different industrial sectors, who hit the streets for the eleventh day, said they will form a human chain on Saturday to draw the Union governments’ attention to their plight.

UCPMA vice-president Gurcharan Singh Gemco and industrialist Avtar Bhogal said the price of steel had doubled over the last two years, and the price of rubber and nickel had also skyrocketed

The industrialists have been holding a series of symbolic protests to ensure their voice is heard by the powers that be. Asserting that the industries were on the verge of closure, they forewarned that large scale unemployment will ensue.

