Ludhiana: Industrialists’ protest over rising prices of raw materials enters Day 7

Industrialists performed an “aarti’ ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union minister of Steel Ramchandra Prasad Singh on Monday, as their ongoing protest against the Centre over rising prices of raw materials entered its seventh day.

They have been protesting for an hour everyday outside the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) on Gill Road. The industrialists stated that they are in talks with different industrial organisations and the agitation will spread across the state in the coming time.

Seeking the formation of a regulatory commission at the Union level to keep a check on the rising prices, especially of steel, representatives of different industrial associations including UCPMA, Knitwear and Textile Club, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), Bahadurke Road Textile and Knitwear Association and Bicycle Research And Development Organisation (BRADO) have been participating in the protest. They have also declared that they will vote only for the party which will work to fulfil their demand.

The industrialists rued that price of raw materials including steel, paint, nickel, fuel etc are being increased arbitrarily in the country, but the government is turning a blind eye towards the problem. Due to this, the industry is struggling to survive and forced to hike the prices of their end products. They stated that the prices of steel have almost doubled in the last two years.

UCPMA propaganda secretary Rajinder Sarhali said that if their demand is not met, they will move the protest to Delhi in the coming time.

Karwal extends support to industrialists

Congress in-charge of Atam Nagar constituency, Kamaljit Singh Karwal, extended his support to the industrialists and participated in the protest on Monday. Karwal stated that the Congress government has always stood by the industry and is continuously working for the betterment of the sector. He also demanded that the Union government take concrete steps to control inflation and prices of raw material.

