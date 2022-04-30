Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana industrialists raise issues of poor roads, overflowing sewage

Avon Cycles Limited hosted a meeting with leading industrialists from Ludhiana to discuss major issues being faced by them and ways to resolve them; poor road conditions, overflowing sewage , peak hour traffic jams and unauthorised encroachment were some of the major issues that were highlighted
Industrialists during a meeting in Ludhiana on Friday with MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna . (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Avon Cycles Limited hosted a meeting with leading industrialists of the city to discuss major issues being faced by them and ways to resolve them . The meeting was also attended by Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna, MLA of Ludhiana south constituency.

Chairman and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa, joint managing director Rishi Pahwa and executive director Mandeep Pahwa welcomed her on the occasion.

Poor road conditions, overflowing sewage , peak hour traffic jams and unauthorised encroachment were some of the major issues that were highlighted. Suggestions were also made to widen roads by shifting electric poles and high-tension wires from service roads to open up the space to allow for more traffic flow. Chinna requested the business leaders to adopt schools and parks for the benefit of society.

Prominent industrialists like Tejinder Singh from Big Ben Export, Upendra Agarwal from TRB Exports, Rohit Kapoor from Greatway and Tushin Nayyer from Eveline International were also present on the occasion.

