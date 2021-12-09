Ludhiana: Industrialists raise range of issue during meeting with Union ministers

: Facing a range of industry-related issues, a delegation of industrialists on Wednesday met Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal and minister of state Som Parkash, at the Parliament House.

The delegation comprised office bearers of both the United Cycle Parts and Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) and the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU), as well as industrialists representing various other sectors.

They raised issues including the rising steel prices, the GST verification on purchase, government support on non-validation of vehicle dismantling plants, export promotion schemes for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and availability of raw material.

The rise in steel prices was one of the major concerns for industrialists, who demanded action from the regulatory authorities.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the CICU, said that the ministers discussed the issues in detail and ensured that a meeting will be called with the minister of steel, senior government officials and manufacturers, before ensuring availability of steel at competitive prices.

