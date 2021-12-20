Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Industrialists share concerns with steel minister

Industrialists in Ludhiana put forward their concerns over cartelisation of steel , steep hike in steel prices, procuring raw material from large steel manufacturers and suggested government to intervene, during a meeting with Rama Chandra Prasad Singh, union minister of steel on Saturday
Ludhiana industrialists also proposed steel minister that production-linked incentives should be given to the steel industry. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 04:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Industrialists on Saturday held a meeting with Rama Chandra Prasad Singh, union minister of steel, highlighting such issues as the steep hike in steel prices.

Suggesting that the government must intervene and stop cartelisation of steel to save the MSME sector, Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the Industrial and Commercial Undertaking, said, “A majority of steel manufacturers in the country cartelise and hence monopolise the steel trade which should be stopped as the rates are fixed by them, as per their own will rather than looking at the demand and supply.”

Ahuja further said the biggest hurdle faced by the MSME is procuring raw material from large steel manufacturers. It was suggested, during the meeting, that steel companies can extend the line of credit for buyers where the Government of India can act as guarantor.

Industrialists also proposed that production-linked incentives should be given to the steel industry.

