Ludhiana | Industrialists stage protest over potholes on Bahadur Ke road, march into zonal chief’s office

Irked over the pothole-riddled Bahadur Ke road, the industrialists, under the banner of Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, staged a protest against the municipal corporation (MC) and marched into the office of MC Zone- A commissioner Neeraj Jain on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Led by president Tarun Jain Bawa, the industrialists after entering the office of Bawa told the official that the industry would take up the reconstruction work of road, sewerage cleaning work and water supply, under the banner of Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, and stop paying taxes to the civic body. He urged the officials not to send any civic body staff to collect tax.

Raising the slogan ‘No development, No tax’, the protestors said repeated complaints have been submitted with the MC officials and MLAs Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North) and Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal (Ludhiana East) in the last one month, but to no avail.

Angered over the deep potholes on the entire stretch of the road, they said accidents have also taken place, but the authorities are turning a blind eye towards the problem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bawa said over 500 textile and allied industry units are situated on the road with an annual turnover of over ₹10,000-crore. Hefty taxes were also being paid to the civic body, but the area— the hub of textile industry— was still being ignored by the civic body.

The officials said that the work was halted due to the monsoon and re-carpeting work would resume as soon as the weather settles and the potholes would be filled.