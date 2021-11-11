Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana industrialists take round the 'begging bowl' to protest inflation
chandigarh news

Ludhiana industrialists take round the ‘begging bowl’ to protest inflation

Ludhiana industrialists will send the money collected in the begging bowl to the Union government to protest against inflation; they have been demanding a regulatory commission to control the rising prices of raw material
The Ludhiana industrialists staged a symbolic protest against the Union government and held begging bowls to drive home their point. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 02:37 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Out on the roads to protest against inflation, particularly the rising price of raw material, industrialists shook begging bowls in front of commuters outside the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) office at Gill Road on Wednesday.

As the indefinite protest against soaring prices entered the nineth day, owners of industrial units accused the Union government of only listening to the big corporate houses. The protesters said that the funds collected during the symbolic protest will be transferred to the Union government to draw its attention to the plight of small industries.

Representatives of different industrial sectors, including bicycle, hosiery, auto parts, and textile, have demanded the formation of a regulatory commission to control the rising prices of raw material.

Former UCPMA vice-president Inderjit Navyug said, “The Union government is turning a blind eye towards the problems of the industry. Steel prices have doubled over the last two years. We have already suffered due to the pandemic, and the rising prices of raw material is further taking a toll on us. Many units are on the brink of collapse, which will also lead to large-scale unemployment.”

