The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) has urged the Punjab government to announce a long-term policy for industries operating in mixed land use (MLU) areas before their existing permissions expire in September 2026 and expedite statutory approvals for industrial units on Malerkotla Road.

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular said the government should regularise existing MLU clusters by declaring them industrial zones. (HT Representative Photo)

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FICO said the Consent to Operate (CTO) granted to industries functioning in MLU areas is valid till September 2026. The organisation sought a permanent policy instead of periodic extensions, saying continued uncertainty hampers industrial planning and investment.

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular said the government should regularise existing MLU clusters by declaring them industrial zones. If relocation is considered, he said, industries should be provided a comprehensive rehabilitation package, including a land bank, transfer of power connections, capital investment subsidies, special relocation assistance and a time-bound implementation plan prepared in consultation with industry bodies.

The organisation also sought immediate issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) and other statutory approvals for industrial units located in Gill, Rania, Sangowal and Alamgir villages along Malerkotla Road.

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{{^usCountry}} FICO vice-president Baldev Singh Amar said many of these units have been operating for more than three decades and continue to face delays in obtaining approvals from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). He maintained that the September 24, 2021 government notification was meant for new industrial establishments and should not be applied retrospectively to existing units. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FICO vice-president Baldev Singh Amar said many of these units have been operating for more than three decades and continue to face delays in obtaining approvals from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). He maintained that the September 24, 2021 government notification was meant for new industrial establishments and should not be applied retrospectively to existing units. {{/usCountry}}

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The industry body said resolving both issues would provide policy certainty for the industrial sector and facilitate continued investment, employment generation and industrial growth in the state.