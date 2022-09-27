Ludhiana: ‘Inebriated’ man smashes windowpanes of Civil Hospital

High drama was witnessed at Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital after a 37-year-old man, who was reportedly under the influence of liquor, smashed the windowpanes of the emergency ward of the hospital late Sunday.

The man himself suffered severe injuries on his hand from the broken pieces of glass. Sensing his situation, the hospital staff referred him to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. The hospital staff also wrote to the Civil Hospital police post to lodge an FIR.

The man, identified as Sonu Bhatia of Janta Nagar, has come to the Civil Hospital for the medical examination of one of his friends. The staff at the hospital asked them to deposit a fee for the medical examination which the accused was not carrying. Meanwhile, the accused turned violent and smashed the windowpanes of the emergency ward.

ASI Rajinder Singh said that the police received a complaint from the hospital staff. The incident raised security issues again in the hospital. Earlier, on July 15, a group of assailants had hacked a 15-year-old boy to death with sharp-edged weapons in the hospital.