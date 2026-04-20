Ludhiana: Influencer, cameraman booked for shooting video on busy flyover

An Instagram influencer and her associate have been booked by police after a video filmed on a busy elevated road in Ludhiana purportedly went viral, drawing criticism for allegedly endangering public safety and disrupting traffic movement.

The clip purportedly making rounds across social media platforms has triggered public outrage. (HT FILE)

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The video was shot on the elevated bridge near Fountain Chowk on Ferozepur Road and shows a young woman dancing to a Punjabi song while vehicles continue to move on the stretch. The clip, purportedly making rounds across social media platforms, has triggered public outrage, with viewers questioning the safety risks posed by filming such content on a live traffic corridor.

Acting on the viral video, the Division Number 8 police have registered a case against the unidentified woman and her cameraman associate on charges related to obscene acts in public spaces, causing public nuisance and endangering public safety.

According to the complaint filed by assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer, police personnel on patrol near Fountain Chowk on April 18 received information about the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequent verification of the video confirmed that it had been shot on the elevated road near Bhai Bala Chowk andwas being widely circulated online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequent verification of the video confirmed that it had been shot on the elevated road near Bhai Bala Chowk andwas being widely circulated online. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said the content was also flagged by multiple media monitoring channels as objectionable and potentially hazardous due to its location on a high-traffic route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said the content was also flagged by multiple media monitoring channels as objectionable and potentially hazardous due to its location on a high-traffic route. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators have stated that the accused have not yet been identified, but efforts are underway to trace them. Cyber and technical teams have been deployed to analyse digital footprints, including social media accounts linked to the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators have stated that the accused have not yet been identified, but efforts are underway to trace them. Cyber and technical teams have been deployed to analyse digital footprints, including social media accounts linked to the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The identities of those involved will be established soon, and appropriate legal action will follow,” ASI Paramjit Singh said, adding that investigation in the case is ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The identities of those involved will be established soon, and appropriate legal action will follow,” ASI Paramjit Singh said, adding that investigation in the case is ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to obscene acts in public places, public nuisance, and acts endangering public safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to obscene acts in public places, public nuisance, and acts endangering public safety. {{/usCountry}}

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