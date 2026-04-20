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Ludhiana: Influencer, cameraman booked for shooting video on busy flyover

The video was shot on the elevated bridge near Fountain Chowk on Ferozepur Road and shows a young woman dancing to a Punjabi song while vehicles continue to move on the stretch.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 05:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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An Instagram influencer and her associate have been booked by police after a video filmed on a busy elevated road in Ludhiana purportedly went viral, drawing criticism for allegedly endangering public safety and disrupting traffic movement.

The clip purportedly making rounds across social media platforms has triggered public outrage. (HT FILE)

The video was shot on the elevated bridge near Fountain Chowk on Ferozepur Road and shows a young woman dancing to a Punjabi song while vehicles continue to move on the stretch. The clip, purportedly making rounds across social media platforms, has triggered public outrage, with viewers questioning the safety risks posed by filming such content on a live traffic corridor.

Acting on the viral video, the Division Number 8 police have registered a case against the unidentified woman and her cameraman associate on charges related to obscene acts in public spaces, causing public nuisance and endangering public safety.

According to the complaint filed by assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer, police personnel on patrol near Fountain Chowk on April 18 received information about the incident.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Influencer, cameraman booked for shooting video on busy flyover
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Influencer, cameraman booked for shooting video on busy flyover
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