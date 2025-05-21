Ludhiana: Infra overhaul proposed near ISBT to ease traffic, protect pedestrians

To tackle long-standing traffic congestion and improve pedestrian safety near the Ludhiana Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), a detailed infrastructure upgrade plan has been proposed. The initiative is designed to streamline vehicular movement, particularly for buses and intermediate public transport (IPT), while creating a safer environment for pedestrians, especially those navigating the area with luggage. Pedestrians forced to cross heavy traffic near ISBT due to the absence of a foot overbridge. (Manish/HT)

The comprehensive proposal includes the construction of a new 2.2 metre-high flyover, which will connect with the existing flyover coming from Gill Road towards the bus stand. To reduce pedestrian-vehicle conflicts, a grade-separated facility at the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) crossing near Gill Chowk has also been proposed.

Additional traffic improvements feature the development of a dedicated bus bay and IPT bay near Bharat Nagar Chowk, with the new flyover set to land 200m before the current one. For improved pedestrian access, plans include car parking areas, pick-and-drop bays, a tabletop pedestrian crossing, and a 4-metre-wide ramp ensuring barrier-free connectivity from Bus Stand Road to Gill Chowk. A U-turn for two-wheelers is also part of the plan.

In a related development, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora announced the construction of a foot overbridge near the bus terminal to ensure pedestrian safety. “I’ve also announced the construction of a foot overbridge here to prevent people from risking their lives by crossing traffic-heavy lanes. But beyond construction, we must ensure the structure is comfortable and convenient, so people use it,” he said.

The proposal has been drafted by Punjab’s traffic advisor Navdeep Asija and Punjab Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma. “We have framed these infra upgrades to reduce the traffic chaos and road accident fatalities near the ISBT. We will also submit this proposal to the NHAI to streamline the implementation process,” Verma said.

A survey cited in the proposal noted that 70% to 80% of the traffic near ISBT moves in a straight direction, yet the lack of proper pedestrian infrastructure often puts lives at risk.

MP Arora further stated that several encroached areas near ISBT have been identified. “We will conduct a thorough inspection of these spots, as their removal is crucial for ensuring smooth traffic flow and effective implementation of the proposals,” he added.

It is yet to be finalised whether municipal corporation or NHAI will execute the proposed upgrades.