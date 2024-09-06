Ludhiana: Injured in assault, 25-year-old succumbs to injuries; 5 booked

A 25-year-old man, who was assaulted along with his brothers by a group of youngsters from the same locality, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital late Thursday night. The attack took place in the Sunet Village on Wednesday night when the assailants, armed with sharp-edged weapons, barged into the victims’ home. he accused, identified as Shammi, Hardeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Kala Singh, and Jagga— all residents of Sunet village, Ludhiana—are at large. (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Veerpal Singh, and his injured brothers are Kuldeep Singh and Gurwinder Singh.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by their father, Kala Singh. The accused, identified as Shammi, Hardeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Kala Singh, and Jagga— all residents of Sunet village—are at large.

According to Kala Singh, earlier the accused intercepted his son Kuldeep near their house and assaulted him. Kala Singh rushed to Kuldeep’s aid, bringing him back home, but the assailants chased them and forced their way into the house.

“The accused brutally attacked my elder son Gurwinder and younger son Veerpal with sharp-edged weapons. After the assault, they fled the scene, and we rushed the injured to the hospital,” said Kala Singh.

The victims were initially taken to Ludhiana Civil Hospital, where Veerpal’s critical condition prompted his transfer to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where Veerpal succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

ASI Parshotam Lal, the investigating officer from Sarabha Nagar police station, said that the police initially lodged an FIR under sections including 109 (attempt to murder), 191(2) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the BNS Act. Following Veerpal’s death, the police have added murder charges to the case.

The ASI further stated that raids are being conducted to apprehend the accused, who remain on the run.