Ludhiana: Inquiry marked after recording of lecturer abusing students surfaces

Taking note of an audio recording, district education officer, secondary on Wednesday marked an inquiry against a physics lecturer deputed at PAU Government senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, for allegedly misbehaving with and abusing Class 11th students.

Students had complained that the physics lecturer abused them and also manhandled them.

The students had recorded the abuses purportedly hurled by the teacher following which an inquiry was marked against the teacher.

Meanwhile talking to HT, the lecturer defended himself. “I never got physical with anyone. I am a science teacher and these students belong to the arts stream. For the past month, they were body shaming me and making fun of me. They used to call me odd names and tease me. I am a heart patient and don’t lose my temper easily,” said the teacher.

He added that when the students didn’t refrain from teasing him with disrespectful names, he abused them after he couldn’t take the insult anymore.

According to the sources, a senior officer from the local administration handed over the recording to DEO Lakhvir Singh Samra, who is set to visit the PAU school on Friday to conduct a probe.