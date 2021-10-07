Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Inquiry marked after recording of lecturer abusing students surfaces
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Inquiry marked after recording of lecturer abusing students surfaces

Published on Oct 07, 2021 03:18 AM IST
The teacher, meanwhile, alleged that the students had been teasing him for sometime and when they didn’t stop, he abused them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Taking note of an audio recording, district education officer, secondary on Wednesday marked an inquiry against a physics lecturer deputed at PAU Government senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, for allegedly misbehaving with and abusing Class 11th students.

Students had complained that the physics lecturer abused them and also manhandled them.

The students had recorded the abuses purportedly hurled by the teacher following which an inquiry was marked against the teacher.

Meanwhile talking to HT, the lecturer defended himself. “I never got physical with anyone. I am a science teacher and these students belong to the arts stream. For the past month, they were body shaming me and making fun of me. They used to call me odd names and tease me. I am a heart patient and don’t lose my temper easily,” said the teacher.

He added that when the students didn’t refrain from teasing him with disrespectful names, he abused them after he couldn’t take the insult anymore.

RELATED STORIES

According to the sources, a senior officer from the local administration handed over the recording to DEO Lakhvir Singh Samra, who is set to visit the PAU school on Friday to conduct a probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govt should challenge high court order on Saini cases to expedite probe into sacrilege violence: Punjab special public prosecutor

Chandigarh to be made slum-free by March 2022

Zirakpur project’s towers packed in tight vicinity, allottees drag builder to court

Navratris at Mansa Devi Temple: Book e-tokens before visit
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP