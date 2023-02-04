Ludhiana: Inspector, ASI suspended for failing to check flesh trade racket

Two days after the Ludhiana Police busted flesh trade racket being run in hotels around the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal with the arrest of 18 persons, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu suspended in-charges of CIA staff-1 and police post Kochar Market for inaction.

The commissioner of police also ordered a departmental inquiry against both police personnel. The inquiry has been marked to joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) Soumya Mishra who has been directed to submit the report within one month.

Sidhu said the CIA staff-1 in-charge, inspector Rajesh Kumar, and Kochhar Market police post in-charge ASI Bhisham Dev were suspended for negligence in duty and not taking swift action despite multiple complaints received at regular intervals of the ongoing flesh trade in hotels near bus stand.

He added that the police personnel had received multiple complaints that flesh trade and immoral human trafficking was ongoing unabated in hotels near the bus stand but despite multiple alerts, they did not take swift action.

On Thursday, the division number 5 police had conducted raids at Hotel Palm Inn, Hotel Regal Classic and Hotel Park Blu and arrested 18 persons, including 13 women.