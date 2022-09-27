Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Installation of interlocking tiles initiated in Ram Nagar

Updated on Sep 27, 2022 02:03 AM IST

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Sidhu on Monday inaugurated the project to install interlocking tiles in Ram Nagar area of Ludhiana; The project will be taken up at a cost of ₹75.80 lakh

Atam Nagar MLA says the project was a long-pending demand of the area residents and it has finally been inaugurated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Sidhu on Monday inaugurated the project to install interlocking tiles in Ram Nagar area. The project will be taken up at a cost of 75.80 lakh.

Sidhu stated that the project was a long-pending demand of the area residents and it has finally been inaugurated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state and people chose him to serve the constituency.

He stated that more development works will be taken up in the coming time and appealed to the public to step forward and help the civic body in maintaining open gyms, plantations etc. “No compromise will be made with the quality of development works ,” Sidhu added.

