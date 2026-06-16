Ludhiana: Ishmeet Chowk rail crossing shut for four days for track revamp

One of Ludhiana’s busiest railway crossings at Ishmeet Chowk was closed on Monday for a four-day track renewal project, forcing commuters to take alternate routes till June 19. Railway officials said the work is part of a planned maintenance programme aimed at improving track reliability (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The crossing, which connects Model Town, Ferozepur Road, Hero Bakery Chowk and several adjoining residential areas, has been shut to facilitate the replacement of ageing rails and related engineering works being undertaken by Northern Railway.

Railway officials said the work is part of a planned maintenance programme aimed at improving track reliability and ensuring safe train operations. They clarified that the project is not linked to any technical fault or emergency and would not hit train services.

Divisional engineer Akashdeep Singh said the rail replacement work forms part of routine maintenance carried out to strengthen railway infrastructure and prevent deterioration of track components.

“The work is progressing as per schedule and is expected to be completed by June 19,” he said. According to railway authorities, advance information regarding the closure was shared with the district administration on June 12. Alternative routes through level crossings LC S-2/A and LC A-5 have been designated for commuters during the closure period.

The crossing witnesses heavy traffic due to its strategic location and serves as a key link between several residential and commercial areas of the city. Railway officials said the crossing would be reopened after completion of the renewal work.