Ludhiana: Issues unresolved, locals leave disappointed from revenue camp

A number of city residents were left disappointed after their concerns went unanswered during a camp organised by the revenue department to address people’s grievances at the UCPMA office on Gill Road on Thursday.

DC Surabhi Malik and MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, interacting during a revenue camp at Gill Road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The primary aim of this camp was to address citizen grievances and speed up the processing of pending applications within the revenue department.

The camp was held under the banner ‘sarkar tuhade dwar’ to bring citizen services closer to people’s homes. During the camp, patwaris, kanungos, and circle revenue officers from various west sub-divisions provided revenue department-related services to the public.

Gagandeep Singh, a city resident, had applied for a ‘fard’ at the Gill Patwar office 15 days ago but returned empty-handed from the revenue camp.

Singh said, “Due to additional charges given to patwaris of different revenue circles, people have to wait for a long time to get their ‘fard’ and other basic work done at the patwari office. I applied for my land work 15 days ago, but I’m still waiting for the ‘fard.’ When I went to the revenue camp, the revenue official told me to come to the office on Friday to get the work completed because he didn’t have enough records to provide the ‘fard.’ What’s the point of organising the camp?”

Another city resident, Harpreet Singh, said, “I applied for a ‘fard’ on September 25 because I need to submit the document to the mandi board to receive payment for the paddy I sold to the government. I urge the district administration to make the revenue department more accessible for the people, as citizens are facing difficulties to get their work done.”

Varinder Sharma, the President of Ludhiana Patwar Union, raised concerns regarding the challenges faced in revenue circles. He said that many issues remained unresolved during the Thursday’s revenue camp due to the lack of necessary records.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik addressed the issue, saying that there are currently 441 revenue circles with only 150 patwaris, some of whom are working with additional responsibilities.

She said that approximately 100 more patwaris are undergoing training and will join the Ludhiana workforce in the coming months.

Malik assured citizens that all their concerns would be given top priority and resolved accordingly.

