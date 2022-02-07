Ludhiana | J&K-based teacher held for murder bid on BSF personnel

A Jammu and Kashmir based government teacher allegedly tried to run over Border Security Force (BSF) personnel with his car near Haidon police post in Samrala on February 6 evening, when he was signalled to stop for checking.

The police have arrested the accused for attempt to murder.

The court on Monday ordered to send the accused Hilal Ahmad Ture of Kanipura, Jammu and Kashmir, to jail on judicial remand. The accused told police that he had come to Chandigarh for some personal work.

The victim constable Jai Kumar, who was deputed in Samrala on election duty, has suffered multiple injuries including fractures.

Constable Sarbjit Kaur said she along with police and BSF personnel was on checking duty near Haidon police post. “We noticed a Maruti Suzuki Alto car with Jammu and Kashmir number coming from Chandigarh side. When we signalled the car to stop for checking, the accused tried to run over the vehicle onto us. The accused hit constable Kumar with his car and tried to escape but was nabbed,” she said.

A case under Sections 279 (reckless driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.