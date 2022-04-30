Ludhiana: Jagraon Bridge comes under rodent attack, again
A portion of footpath along the approach road of Jagraon Bridge has caved in after rodents excavated the soil beneath, making it hollow.
The damage has been reported on the approach road leading to railway station from Vishwakarma Chowk. The matter was highlighted by social activist Gurpal Grewal, who posted a video on social networking platforms on Thursday evening.
Ludhiana municipal corporation’s (MC’s) additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal inspected the spot along with civic body officials on Friday afternoon and ordered immediate repair of the damaged portion of footpath measuring about eight to nine ft.
As per officials, the rodents have excavated soil from the weep holes which are provided in the retaining walls to relieve water pressure. As a large amount of soil has been removed, the portion of footpath has caved in.
The officials said that the retaining wall and the road stretch is safe, but they will dig the footpath portion and also inspect the road for any damage.
Grewal, however, slammed the authorities for failing to keep a check on the rodent menace. “A large number of MC staffers also commute through this road on a daily basis, but no one highlighted the matter. Mishaps can also take place at the site. The MC should take immediate steps to repair the same. Further inspection should also be conducted to check the entire bridge for any damage,” he added.
Grewal was also among the residents who had highlighted the same issue on the approach of the bridge leading to Durga Mata Temple from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib a few years ago. The civic body had then got the walls plastered.
Dachalwal said, “Directions have been issued to commence the repair work immediately and MC will also take steps to reduce rodent menace in the area. The road portion will also be checked for any damage.”
A portion of the approach road from Vishwakarma Chowk had also caved in August last year.
Officials had said that it was caused by wild growth of plants/trees which damaged the retaining wall of the approach road, leading to soil erosion.
Earlier, the MC had also blamed rats after retaining wall of Gill Road flyover collapsed in 2018. Officials had then stated that rats had excavated earth filling, resulting in damage to the retaining wall.
