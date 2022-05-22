Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy seize semi-finals berth in Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy seize semi-finals berth in Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival

Jarkhar Hockey Academy edged out Sahnewal Club on Day 5 of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival being held in Ludhiana
Players in action during a match at Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival being held in Ludhiana. Sahnewal Club defeated Jarkhar Academy 2-1 in a penalty shootout after the game ended tied 7-7. Despite the loss, Jarkhar Academy qualified to the semi-finals having the maximum 12 points. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 22, 2022 10:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Jarkhar Hockey Academy edged out Sahnewal Club to make it to the semi-finals of the senior wing of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village here.

Sahnewal Club defeated Jarkhar Academy 2-1 in a penalty shootout after the game ended tied 7-7. Despite the loss, Jarkhar Academy qualified to the semi-finals having the maximum 12 points. Since Sahnewal procured 11 points in the tournament, it will vie in the quarter-finals match to advance in the competition.

In the second senior match, Kila Raipur beat Eknoor Academy 8-1 to enter the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, in the sub-junior category, Eknoor Academy defeated Nankana Sahib School, Rampur Channa, Amargarh 3-1. In another clash, Rampura Hockey Centre, Doraha, ousted Kila Raipur 4-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP