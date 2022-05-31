Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Jewellery shop staffer, aide arrested for theft
Ludhiana: Jewellery shop staffer, aide arrested for theft

Three days on, a man and his accomplice have been arrested for stealing jewellery worth lakhs from a shop on Cemetery Roadin Ludhianawhere he was an employee
The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Monday. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 31, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three days on, a man and his accomplice have been arrested for stealing jewellery worth lakhs from a shop on Cemetery Roadwhere he was an employee.

The accused have been identified as Akash and Rinku Singh of Chaura Bazar. Police have recovered two gold chains and a 217-gram gold set from their possession.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Lalit Chopra of Rishi Nagar, the owner of the shop. He told police that he found some jewellery missing while taking inventory on May 27. He then scanned CCTV footage, where Akash was captured committing the theft.

Inspector Kanwwaljit Singh, SHO at Division Number 8 police station, said Akash was arrested from Old Session Chowk on Monday. Based on information provided by him during interrogation, Rinku was also nabbed and the stolen jewellery was recovered from his possession.

A case under section 380 (theft) and 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of IPC has been lodged against the duo.

