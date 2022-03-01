Ludhiana | JITO Premier League: Six matches played on day 2

A total of six matches were played on the second day of eight-day JITO Premier League cricket tournament at GRD Academy on Monday.

In the first match, Sudarshan Tigers clinched an easy victory over Redhill Ripers by 7 wickets. Batting first, Redhill Ripers made a total of 70 runs in ten over innings losing four wickets. Mayank Jain of Rippers scored 33 runs in 27 balls to take his team to a decent total but a blistering knock by Aadish Jain, who was also declared the man of the match, of 31 quick runs in 20 balls helped the Tigers to win the match.Sudarshan Tigers scored 73 runs losing mere three wickets in eight overs.

In the second match, Star Touch Ultra Strikers won against Zizou Warriors by six wickets. Batting first Warriors scored 75 runs at the loss of the seven wickets in ten overs. Strikers chased the target with just two balls left scoring 76 runs in 9.4 overs at the loss of four wickets.

Bhomia Sunrisers outplayed Chandan Challengers by 35 runs in the third match. Sunrisers, batting first, gave a mammoth target of 114 runs to the Challengers with the help of master blaster knock played by Neeraj Jain, who scored unbeaten 94 runs in mere 42 balls. He was declared the man of the match. Chasing the target, Challengers got all out at 78 runs in ten overs.

In another tight match, RS Royal Challengers outwitted Jainson Smashers by nine runs. Royals put together 102 runs at the loss of five wickets in ten overs. Chasing the target, Smashers though gave a tough fight, fell nine runs short. Rajindra Swami of RS Royal was declared the man of the match.

In the fifth match, Techno Finishers clinched a one-run victory against Sona Royals. Techno team scored 103 runs at the loss of four wickets in ten overs. Royals, who almost stole the victory at one stage fell a run short of the target. Karan Jain of Techno Finishers was awarded with the man of the match for his quick 56 runs innings in 26 balls.

In the last match of the day which also remained a low scoring match, Vijay Vallabh Swaggers registered a massive nine wickets victory against M Jain Super Kings. Kings were bowled out at 55 runs in 9.5 overs. Swaggers chased down the target in seven overs. Kunal Jain of Swaggers was the man of the match for bagging three wickets in his two over spell giving away just six runs.

