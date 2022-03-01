Ludhiana | Jito Premier league: Vijay Vallabh and Techno Finishers enter quarterfinals

Vijay Vallabh and Techno Finishers have entered the quarter finals of fifth Jito Premier League being organised at GRD academy.

Redhill Rippers, Star Touch, CM Valley and Jijo continued the winning streak on the third day of the eight-day championship. Organisers of the tournament Bhushan Jain and Rajiv Jain Chaman said the final and semi-final matches of the competition will be played on March 6.

In the first match, Redhill Rippers clinched victory over Sweet Touch by 44 runs. Batting first, Redhill Rippers scored 135 runs in ten overs at the loss of six wickets. Sweet Touch bowler Abhinandan Jain took two wickets for 18 runs, Pulkit Jain took 2 wickets for 34 runs. In response, the Sweet Touch Strikers team could only score 91 runs at the loss of seven wickets in ten overs. Sanjeev scored 27 runs with sweet touch; Ashish scored 25 runs. Munish Jain of Redhill Rippers took 4 wickets for 42 runs, Varun Jain took 2 wickets for 15 runs.

In the second match, Vijay Vallabh beat Jain Sons by 8 wickets.

Batting first, Jain Sons scored 95 runs in ten overs at the loss of four wickets. Rohit scored 33 runs; Nitin scored 36 runs. In reply, Vijay Vallabh Swaggers won the match by scoring 99 runs at the loss of 2 wickets in 9.2 overs.

In the third match, CM Valley beat Sudarshan Tiger by 44 runs. Batting first, CM Valley scored 102 runs in ten overs at the loss of seven wickets. Sudarshan team could score only 58 runs in ten overs after losing nine wickets.

Star Touch outplayed Monliyon Sparkers by 17 runs in the fourth match.

Batting first, Star Touch scored 140 runs in ten overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Chasing the target, Monliyon’s team scored 123 runs in ten overs at the loss of eight wickets.

In another tight match played, Jijo Warriors won against Veera ke Veer by 10 runs in a thrilling match.

Batting first, Jijo Warriors scored 111 runs in ten overs at the loss of one wicket. Veera ke Veer only managed to score 101 runs in ten overs at the loss of three wickets.

In the sixth match, Techno Finishers beat Bhomiya Sunrisers by 17 runs. Batting first, Techno Finishers scored 87 runs in ten overs at the loss of six wickets, while Bhomiya Sunrisers could only score 70 runs in ten overs at the loss of nine wickets.

