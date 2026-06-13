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Ludhiana: Junk yards, bus depots inspected during anti-dengue drive

Workers, employees and the public were sensitised about dengue symptoms, preventive measures and the importance of maintaining clean surroundings, wherever larvae were detected, immediate destruction was carried out

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 03:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The district health department on Friday carried out a special anti-dengue drive at Punjab Roadways workshops, PRTC bus depots and adjoining junk yards across Ludhiana to check mosquito breeding and prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Health department officials inspecting the sites during the anti-dengue drive in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Health department officials inspecting the sites during the anti-dengue drive in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Health teams surveyed 9,422 houses and inspected 21,843 containers during the drive. A total of 238 locations, including Punjab Roadways workshops and 177 junk yards, were covered.

Officials said bus depots, workshops and junk yards are considered vulnerable to mosquito breeding as discarded tyres, scrap material and other containers often accumulate stagnant water, creating favourable conditions for the spread of dengue.

During the inspections, teams identified potential breeding sites and destroyed mosquito larvae wherever detected. Anti-larval measures and spray activities were also undertaken to minimise the risk of dengue transmission. Workers, employees and residents were sensitised about dengue symptoms, preventive measures and the importance of maintaining clean surroundings. The drive was conducted by multipurpose health workers (MPHWs), Swasth Sahayaks, breeding checkers and nursing students under the supervision of district health officials.

“Early detection, timely action and community cooperation are the strongest weapons against dengue. Together, we can safeguard our families and build a dengue-free district,” she said.

 
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